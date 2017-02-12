(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017 [Image 1 of 10]

    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. BRIGITTE MORGAN 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Pvt. Anthony Dallas, a human resources specialist Soldier from the 350th Human Resources Company from Grand Prairie, Texas, counts and lines up the foreign jump wings during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 2, 2017. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Army Sgt. Brigitte Morgan).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 19:01
    Photo ID: 3994808
    VIRIN: 171202-A-BM911-088
    Resolution: 3756x2406
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: SHREVEPORT, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by SGT BRIGITTE MORGAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

