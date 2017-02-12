Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017

Army Pvt. Anthony Dallas, a human resources specialist Soldier from the 350th Human Resources Company from Grand Prairie, Texas, counts and lines up the foreign jump wings during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 2, 2017. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Army Sgt. Brigitte Morgan).

