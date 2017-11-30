Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017

Army 2nd Lt. Curtis Crenshaw of the U.S. Army Reserve 350th Human Resources Company out of Grand Prarie,Texas ensures quality control of the Operation Toy Drop manifest with CW2 Yolanda Woods and Major Sophia Allen as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, November 30, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include: Colombia, Canada, Latvia, The Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Bicchieri).

Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US