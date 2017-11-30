(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017 [Image 7 of 10]

    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. BRIGITTE MORGAN 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army 2nd Lt. Curtis Crenshaw of the U.S. Army Reserve 350th Human Resources Company out of Grand Prarie,Texas ensures quality control of the Operation Toy Drop manifest with CW2 Yolanda Woods and Major Sophia Allen as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, November 30, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include: Colombia, Canada, Latvia, The Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Bicchieri).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 19:01
    Photo ID: 3994795
    VIRIN: 171130-A-ON404-025
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 876.42 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by SGT BRIGITTE MORGAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017
    Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    North Carolina
    Safety
    Italy
    Canada
    Colombia
    CA
    USACAPOC
    Sweden
    The Netherlands
    Psyop
    Poland
    Holidays
    USACAPOC(A)
    Happy Holidays
    CAPOC
    Toy Drop
    Operation Toy Drop
    Randy Oler
    Lottery
    Civil Affairs
    Jump Wings
    Army Reserve
    Community Relations
    Combat Camera
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Army
    Toys
    350th HRC
    982nd Combat Camera
    Youngstown
    Latvia
    910th Airlift Wing
    350th
    Charleston South Carolina
    982nd COMCAM
    Airborne Operation
    Green Ramp
    SAT
    Fort Bragg NC
    Toy Collection
    OTD
    Press Camp Headquarters
    Pope Air Field
    Community Engagement
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    Foreign Jump Wings
    Lottery Day
    Lottery Ticket
    Army Life
    Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations
    Hollywood Jump
    361 Press Camp Headquarters
    Toy Drop 20
    OTD Paratrooper
    Operation Toy Drop 2017
    361 PCH
    20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation
    327th Airlift Wing
    437th Airlift Wign

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT