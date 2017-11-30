Air Support for Operation Toy Drop 2017

Army Master Sgt. Joseph Adelkun from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Command briefs Soldiers about air support operations as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, November 30, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, The Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brigitte Morgan).

