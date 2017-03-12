During December drill Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing commander, and
Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, 131st Bomb Wing command chief,
presented Capt. Ryan Forristal with the 2017 Company Grade Officer of the Year award for his outstanding service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 18:23
|Photo ID:
|3994781
|VIRIN:
|171203-Z-WB313-0035
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|437.83 KB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 1 of 6], by SMSgt Mary-Dale Amison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
LEAVE A COMMENT