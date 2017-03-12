(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 4 of 6]

    131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess 

    131st Bomb Wing

    During December drill Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, 131st Bomb Wing command chief,
    presented Senior Airman Jael Watson with the 2017 Airman of
    the Year award for her outstanding service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

