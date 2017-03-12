131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

During December drill Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, 131st Bomb Wing command chief,
presented Senior Airman Jael Watson with the 2017 Airman of
the Year award for her outstanding service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)
