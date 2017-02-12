During December drill Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing commander, and
Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, 131st Bomb Wing command chief,
presented Maj. Jeff Bishop with the 2017 Field Grade
Officer of the Year award for his outstanding service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 18:23
|Photo ID:
|3994774
|VIRIN:
|171202-Z-CI242-018
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1005.88 KB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON BARRACKS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
LEAVE A COMMENT