During December drill Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing commander, and

Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, 131st Bomb Wing command chief,

presented Maj. Jeff Bishop with the 2017 Field Grade

Officer of the Year award for his outstanding service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 18:23 Photo ID: 3994774 VIRIN: 171202-Z-CI242-018 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1005.88 KB Location: JEFFERSON BARRACKS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 131st Bomb Wing names 2017 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.