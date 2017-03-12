(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VING family fun day [Image 2 of 6]

    VING family fun day

    CHRISTIANSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Children watch as a clown paints faces during the Virgin Islands National Guard family fun day at the Bethlehem Military Compound, December 3, 2017. The family fun day is an annual event held for the soldiers at the end of year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 16:53
    Photo ID: 3994694
    VIRIN: 171203-A-PA303-010
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: CHRISTIANSTED, VI 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING family fun day [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    armory
    games
    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    familyfunday

