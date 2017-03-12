(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VING Family Fun Day [Image 3 of 6]

    VING Family Fun Day

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers pair up to compete in a crucian spelling bee at the Virgin Islands National Guard Annual Family Meal Fun Day Dec. 3. Other events that took place were coquito tasting, dominoes, and a basketball game between the different units within the VING.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING Family Fun Day [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

