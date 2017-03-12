Soldiers pair up to compete in a crucian spelling bee at the Virgin Islands National Guard Annual Family Meal Fun Day Dec. 3. Other events that took place were coquito tasting, dominoes, and a basketball game between the different units within the VING.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 16:53 Photo ID: 3994687 VIRIN: 171203-A-OD934-030 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.12 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VING Family Fun Day [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.