    VING Family Fun Day [Image 6 of 6]

    VING Family Fun Day

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Children participate in a game of tug of war during the Virgin Islands National Guard Annual Family Meal Fun Day, at the Estate Bethlehem Compound Dec. 3. The VING uses this time of year to bring the guardsmen together with their families to enjoy music, fun games, delicious food and drinks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 16:53
    Photo ID: 3994682
    VIRIN: 171203-A-OD934-007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING Family Fun Day [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

