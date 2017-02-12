Staff Sgt. Leon Hardy, 931st Security Force Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, evaluates a student’s target during a CATM course Dec. 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. By evaluating shot groupings, instructors provide feedback to Airmen to dial in their sights, correct their posture or other flaws. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Webb)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3994501
|VIRIN:
|171203-F-DL987-372
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 931 ARW gets fired up [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Preston Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT