Staff Sgt. Leon Hardy, 931st Security Force Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, evaluates a student’s target during a CATM course Dec. 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. By evaluating shot groupings, instructors provide feedback to Airmen to dial in their sights, correct their posture or other flaws. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Webb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:43 Photo ID: 3994501 VIRIN: 171203-F-DL987-372 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.64 MB Location: WICHITA, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 931 ARW gets fired up [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Preston Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.