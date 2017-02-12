(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    931 ARW gets fired up [Image 4 of 5]

    931 ARW gets fired up

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Webb 

    931st Air Refueling Group/Public Affairs

    A Citizen Airman with the 931st Air Refueling Wing fire M-4 carbines during a combat arms training and maintenance course Dec. 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. During the course, Airmen must fire from supported and unsupported positions while standing, kneeling and prone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Webb)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:43
    Photo ID: 3994494
    VIRIN: 171203-F-DL987-314
    Resolution: 5823x3882
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Combat
    Refueling
    Reserve
    Reserves
    Air
    Wing
    CATM
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    Training
    Operational Readiness
    Deployment Preparation
    Arms
    Citizen Airman
    931st
    931

