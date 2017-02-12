931 ARW gets fired up

Citizen Airmen with the 931st Air Refueling Wing safely carry M-4 carbines at port arms during a combat arms training and maintenance course Dec. 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. During CATM, Airmen must demonstrate quality safety standards while handling and shooting their weapons in order to maintain their deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Webb)

