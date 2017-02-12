(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Technical Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley [Image 1 of 3]

    Technical Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del. - Members of the Delaware Air National Guard gather for a holiday lunch served at the 166th Airlift Wing dining facility on Dec. 2, 2017 during December Regularly Scheduled Drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:58
    Photo ID: 3994489
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-QH128-006
    Resolution: 5461x4912
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technical Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Technical Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley
    166th Airlift Wing Holiday Meal
    166th Airlift Wing Holiday Meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Delaware National Guard
    holiday meal
    National Guard
    Delaware Air National Guard
    serving line
    166th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT