NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del. - Members of the Delaware Air National Guard gather for a holiday lunch served at the 166th Airlift Wing dining facility on Dec. 2, 2017 during December Regularly Scheduled Drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:58 Photo ID: 3994489 VIRIN: 171202-Z-QH128-006 Resolution: 5461x4912 Size: 1.03 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Technical Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.