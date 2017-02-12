NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del. - Members of the Delaware Air National Guard gather for a holiday lunch served at the 166th Airlift Wing dining facility. Leadership served meals on Dec. 2, 2017 during December Regularly Scheduled Drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 15:59
|Photo ID:
|3994487
|VIRIN:
|171202-Z-QH128-008
|Resolution:
|7012x4912
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 166th Airlift Wing Holiday Meal [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
