NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del. - Lt. Col. Jason Strickland, center, and Chief Master Sergeant Summer Brown, left, serve meals to members of the Delaware Air National Guard on Dec. 2, 2017 during a holiday lunch provided at December Regularly Scheduled Drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 16:00 Photo ID: 3994484 VIRIN: 171202-Z-QH128-002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.48 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 166th Airlift Wing Holiday Meal [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.