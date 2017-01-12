Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

Sgt. 1st Class Shirleen Gandy with U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operation Command (Airborne) (USACAPOC) checks the ticket of one of the U.S. Soldiers drawn during the manifest Lottery Draw as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec 01, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the USACAPOC (ABN) is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daneille Hendrix)

