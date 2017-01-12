Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

U.S. Soldiers with 65th Military Police Company (Airborne), 503rd Military Police Battalion (Airborne) pose for a photo while they wait for the manifest Lottery Draw to begin as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec 01, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operation Command (Airborne) is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daneille Hendrix)

