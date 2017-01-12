(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 13 of 15]

    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Hendrix 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Soldiers participate pre-jump training as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec 01, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operation Command (Airborne) is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daneille Hendrix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 12:06
    Photo ID: 3994208
    VIRIN: 120117-A-IF956-133
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Danielle Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    Operation Toy Drop 2017
    USACAPOC (ABN)

