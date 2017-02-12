Senior Airman Trevor Linden Hansen, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil, and lubricants operator, pulls the fuel line to the fuel truck during hot pit. Hot pit refueling allows for quicker refueling and shorter down time because it eliminates other inspections needed if the aircraft is shut down. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US