(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hot Pit Refueling [Image 3 of 3]

    Hot Pit Refueling

    SD, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Devin Richters, 114th Aircraft Maintenance crew chief, marshals a F-16 Fighting Falcon during a hot pit refueling Dec. 2, 2017, Joe Foss Field. S.D. Hot pit refueling allows for quicker refueling and shorter down time because it eliminates other inspections needed if the aircraft is shut down. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 10:21
    Photo ID: 3994003
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-SJ722-054
    Resolution: 5164x3314
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot Pit Refueling [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hot Pit Refueling
    Hot Pit Refueling
    Hot Pit Refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F16
    Air National Guard
    Fighter Jets
    ANG
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDNG
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT