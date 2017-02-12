Tech. Sgt. Devin Richters and Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Kruse, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, monitors a F-16 Fighting Falcon during the hot pit refueling Dec. 2, 2017, Joe Foss Field, S.D. Hot pit refueling allows for quicker refueling and shorter down time because it eliminates other inspections needed if the aircraft is shut down. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 10:21 Photo ID: 3994004 VIRIN: 171202-Z-SJ722-064 Resolution: 5352x3324 Size: 7.56 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hot Pit Refueling [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.