Tech. Sgt. Devin Richters and Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Kruse, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, monitors a F-16 Fighting Falcon during the hot pit refueling Dec. 2, 2017, Joe Foss Field, S.D. Hot pit refueling allows for quicker refueling and shorter down time because it eliminates other inspections needed if the aircraft is shut down. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 10:21
|Photo ID:
|3994004
|VIRIN:
|171202-Z-SJ722-064
|Resolution:
|5352x3324
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hot Pit Refueling, by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
