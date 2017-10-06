Maine Army Natioanl Guard Aviation Unit Conduct MEDEVAC Training

Sgt. Caleb York, an aviator with 3rd Battalion of the 126th Aviation Regiment, Maine Army National Guard prepares a dummy casualty for a MEDEVAC exercise in Orono, Maine. The 126th Aviation Regiment is the only MEDEVAC support unit in the state and helps organizations from the Warden Service to Acadia National park.
|06.10.2017
|12.03.2017 10:47
|3993972
|170613-Z-JY390-011
|5466x3644
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|0
|0
|0
