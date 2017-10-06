(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maine Army Natioanl Guard Aviation Unit Conduct MEDEVAC Training [Image 8 of 11]

    Maine Army Natioanl Guard Aviation Unit Conduct MEDEVAC Training

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2017

    Photo by Spc. patrik orcutt 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Caleb York, an aviator with 3rd Battalion of the 126th Aviation Regiment, Maine Army National Guard prepares a dummy casualty for a MEDEVAC exercise in Orono, Maine. The 126th Aviation Regiment is the only MEDEVAC support unit in the state and helps organizations from the Warden Service to Acadia National park.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine Army Natioanl Guard Aviation Unit Conduct MEDEVAC Training [Image 1 of 11], by SPC patrik orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    126th Aviation Regiment

