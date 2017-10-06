Spc. Claire Johnson, a flight medic with 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, D.C. Army National Guard is lowered from a Blackhawk helicopter for a training exercise in Orono, Maine. The 126th Aviation Regiment is the only MEDEVAC support unit in the state and helps organizations from the Warden Service to Acadia National Park.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 10:46
|Photo ID:
|3993967
|VIRIN:
|170613-Z-JY390-002
|Resolution:
|4165x2777
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maine Army Natioanl Guard Aviation Unit Conduct MEDEVAC Training [Image 1 of 11], by SPC patrik orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
