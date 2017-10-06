Maine Army Natioanl Guard Aviation Unit Conduct MEDEVAC Training

Sgt. Caleb York, an aviator with 3rd Battalion of the 126th Aviation Regiment, Maine Army National Guard lowers a winch from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter while conducting a MEDEVAC exercise in Orono, Maine. The 126th Aviation Regiment is the only MEDEVAC support unit in the state and helps organizations from the Warden Service to Acadia National Park.

