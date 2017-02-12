ESGR awards for herorism

Cadet Rasheed Escobar of 610th Quartermaster detachment, Sgt. O’neal Jn. Baptiste, an internal electrician and Pfc. Brandon Titre, a heavy equipment operator both from the 662nd Engineering Company receives Valley Forge Certificates during an award ceremony at Lionel A. Jackson, December 2, 2017. The soldiers were giving the award for their heroic actions that saved civilian lives.

Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Location: ST. CROIX, VI