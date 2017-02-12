(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ESGR awards for herorism [Image 2 of 3]

    ESGR awards for herorism

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Cadet Rasheed Escobar of 610th Quartermaster detachment, Sgt. O’neal Jn. Baptiste, an internal electrician and Pfc. Brandon Titre, a heavy equipment operator both from the 662nd Engineering Company receives Valley Forge Certificates during an award ceremony at Lionel A. Jackson, December 2, 2017. The soldiers were giving the award for their heroic actions that saved civilian lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 17:17
    Photo ID: 3992932
    VIRIN: 171202-A-PA303-061
    Resolution: 3568x2350
    Size: 337.24 KB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESGR awards for herorism [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESGR awards for herorism
    ESGR awards for herorism
    Officer promotional ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    reward
    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    LionelAJackson
    drillhall

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT