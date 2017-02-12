Cadet Rasheed Escobar of 610th Quartermaster detachment, Sgt. O’neal Jn. Baptiste, an internal electrician and Pfc. Brandon Titre, a heavy equipment operator both from the 662nd Engineering Company receives Valley Forge Certificates during an award ceremony at Lionel A. Jackson, December 2, 2017. The soldiers were giving the award for their heroic actions that saved civilian lives.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 17:17
|Photo ID:
|3992932
|VIRIN:
|171202-A-PA303-061
|Resolution:
|3568x2350
|Size:
|337.24 KB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESGR awards for herorism [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT