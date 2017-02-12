(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Officer promotional ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Officer promotional ceremony

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Basil Williams, an engineering officer of the 662nd Engineering Company fiancé removes his old rank of second lieutenant during his promotional ceremony on Lionel A. Jackson’s drill hall floor, December 2, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 17:17
    Photo ID: 3992931
    VIRIN: 171202-A-PA303-027
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer promotional ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESGR awards for herorism
    ESGR awards for herorism
    Officer promotional ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    officer
    promotion
    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    LionelAJackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT