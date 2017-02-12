1st Lt. Basil Williams, an engineering officer of the 662nd Engineering Company fiancé removes his old rank of second lieutenant during his promotional ceremony on Lionel A. Jackson’s drill hall floor, December 2, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 17:17
|Photo ID:
|3992931
|VIRIN:
|171202-A-PA303-027
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Officer promotional ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT