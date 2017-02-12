Chief Warrant Officer 2 Klaryssa Suffren, senior property accounting officer of 104th Troop Command receives an Eagle Rising Award during award ceremony at Lionel A. Jackson’s drill hall floor, December 2, 2017. Suffren was rewarded for an outstanding job during Hurricanes Irma and Maria relief effort.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 17:17 Photo ID: 3992933 VIRIN: 171202-A-PA303-073 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 3.77 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESGR awards for herorism [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.