    SD speaks with press during flight to Egypt [Image 1 of 18]

    SD speaks with press during flight to Egypt

    ANDREWS AFB, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary James N. Mattis speaks with the press during a flight to Egypt from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Dec. 1, 2017. (DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 08:41
    Photo ID: 3992602
    VIRIN: 171201-D-SV709-031
    Resolution: 5068x3383
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ANDREWS AFB, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD speaks with press during flight to Egypt [Image 1 of 18], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    media
    chaos
    press
    secdef
    James N. Mattis
    jim mattis
    james mattis

