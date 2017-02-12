(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD meets with Egypt's Minister of Defense [Image 5 of 18]

    SD meets with Egypt's Minister of Defense

    CAIRO, EGYPT, EGYPT

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Egypt's Minister of Defense Gen. Sedky Sobhy in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 2, 2017. Secretary Mattis is traveling to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait to re-affirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia. (DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with Egypt's Minister of Defense [Image 1 of 18], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

