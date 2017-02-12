Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 2, 2017. Secretary Mattis is traveling to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait to re-affirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia. (DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 08:40
|Photo ID:
|3992574
|VIRIN:
|171202-D-SV709-062
|Resolution:
|4299x2870
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CAIRO, EGYPT, EG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets with Egypt's President [Image 1 of 18], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT