SD meets with Egypt's President

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 2, 2017. Secretary Mattis is traveling to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait to re-affirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia. (DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

