U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Visits Coastal Riverine Squadron THREE

171130-N-NT795-137 CORONADO, Calif., (Nov. 30, 2017) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carlos Jacob Gilmore, assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3, speaks with Vice Adm. John D. Alexander, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, during his tour onboard MKVI patrol boat at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Coastal Riverine Force provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Nelson Doromal Jr/Released)

