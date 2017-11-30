U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Visits Coastal Riverine Squadron THREE

171130-N-NT795-183 CORONADO, Calif., (Nov. 30, 2017) Vice Adm. John D. Alexander, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, underway onboard a MKVI patrol boat in San Diego Bay during a visit and a tour provided by Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Coastal Riverine Force provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Nelson Doromal Jr/Released)

