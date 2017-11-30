(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Visits Coastal Riverine Squadron THREE

    U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Visits Coastal Riverine Squadron THREE

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer NELSON L DOROMAL 

    Coastal Riverine Group ONE

    171130-N-NT795-183 CORONADO, Calif., (Nov. 30, 2017) Vice Adm. John D. Alexander, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, underway onboard a MKVI patrol boat in San Diego Bay during a visit and a tour provided by Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Coastal Riverine Force provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Nelson Doromal Jr/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 01:18
    Photo ID: 3992412
    VIRIN: 171130-N-NT795-183
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Visits Coastal Riverine Squadron THREE [Image 1 of 9], by CPO NELSON L DOROMAL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MKVI PATROL BOAT
    C3F VISITS CRS 3

