171130-N-NT795-163 CORONADO, Calif., (Nov. 30, 2017) Vice Adm. John D. Alexander, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, underway onboard a MKVI patrol boat in San Diego Bay during a visit and a tour provided by Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Coastal Riverine Force provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Nelson Doromal Jr/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 01:18
|Photo ID:
|3992414
|VIRIN:
|171130-N-NT795-163
|Resolution:
|4230x2437
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Visits Coastal Riverine Squadron THREE [Image 1 of 9], by CPO NELSON L DOROMAL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT