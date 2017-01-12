171201-N-UG095-115

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 01, 2017) The official party particpates in the Amphibious Squadron 5 (CPR 5) change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). During the cermony, Capt. Brad Arthur relieved Capt. Michael Crary as commodore of CPR 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker/Released)

Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017