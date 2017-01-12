171201-N-UG095-091

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 01, 2017) Capt. Michael Crary, outgoing commodore, Amphibious Squadron 5 (CPR 5), speaks at the CPR 5 change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). During the ceremony, Capt. Brad Arthur relieved Crary as commodore of CPR 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 22:25 Location: CA, US