    171201-N-UG095-026 [Image 10 of 17]

    171201-N-UG095-026

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    171201-N-UG095-026
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 01, 2017) Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, arrives at the Amphibious Squadron 5 (CPR5) change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). During the ceremony, Capt. Brad Arthur relieved Capt. Michael Crary as commodore of CPR 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 22:26
    Photo ID: 3991553
    VIRIN: 171201-N-UG095-026
    Resolution: 5424x3874
    Size: 955.4 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171201-N-UG095-026 [Image 1 of 17], by PO3 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Boxer
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    #LHD4
    Amphibious Squadron 5
    PHIBRON 5
    CPR5

    • LEAVE A COMMENT