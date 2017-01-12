171201-N-UG095-026

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 01, 2017) Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, arrives at the Amphibious Squadron 5 (CPR5) change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). During the ceremony, Capt. Brad Arthur relieved Capt. Michael Crary as commodore of CPR 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker/Released)

