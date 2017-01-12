(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts a long-distance medevac [Image 1 of 3]

    Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts a long-distance medevac

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Yelvington, an aviation survival technician, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Hioe, a aviation maintenance technician, both from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River assist personnel from the Life Flight Network with a medevac patient at the airport in Warrenton, Ore., Dec. 1, 2017.

    The Life Flight Network flew the patient to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

    This work, Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts a long-distance medevac [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS

    Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts a long-distance medevac
    Sector Columbia River conducts long-distance medevac
    Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts long-distance medevac

    medevac
    USCG
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Sector Columbia River
    Life Flight Network

