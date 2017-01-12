Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Yelvington, an aviation survival technician, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Hioe, a aviation maintenance technician, both from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River assist personnel from the Life Flight Network with a medevac patient at the airport in Warrenton, Ore., Dec. 1, 2017.
The Life Flight Network flew the patient to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:01
|Photo ID:
|3990959
|VIRIN:
|171201-G-AW789-1014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OR, US
|Hometown:
|MANILA, PH
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
This work, Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts a long-distance medevac [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
