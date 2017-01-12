Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Yelvington, an aviation survival technician, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Hioe, a aviation maintenance technician, both from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River assist personnel from the Life Flight Network with a medevac patient at the airport in Warrenton, Ore., Dec. 1, 2017.



The Life Flight Network flew the patient to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:01 Photo ID: 3990956 VIRIN: 171201-G-AW789-1012 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.75 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, US Hometown: MANILA, PH Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sector Columbia River conducts long-distance medevac [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.