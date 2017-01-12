Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Yelvington, an aviation survival technician from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, discusses patient information with medical personnel from Life Flight Network at the airport in Warrenton, Ore., Dec. 1, 2017.



A Coast Guard aircrew flew more than 400 miles round trip to medically evacuate an ill Filipino man who fell ill while working aboard the motor vessel Atlas.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:01 Photo ID: 3990955 VIRIN: 171201-G-AW789-1010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.18 MB Location: US Hometown: MANILA, PH Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts long-distance medevac [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.