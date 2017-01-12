(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts long-distance medevac [Image 3 of 3]

    Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts long-distance medevac

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Yelvington, an aviation survival technician from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, discusses patient information with medical personnel from Life Flight Network at the airport in Warrenton, Ore., Dec. 1, 2017.

    A Coast Guard aircrew flew more than 400 miles round trip to medically evacuate an ill Filipino man who fell ill while working aboard the motor vessel Atlas.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:01
    Photo ID: 3990955
    VIRIN: 171201-G-AW789-1010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: MANILA, PH
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    • LEAVE A COMMENT