Sector Columbia River aircrew conducts long-distance medevac

Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Yelvington, an aviation survival technician from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, discusses patient information with medical personnel from Life Flight Network at the airport in Warrenton, Ore., Dec. 1, 2017.
A Coast Guard aircrew flew more than 400 miles round trip to medically evacuate an ill Filipino man who fell ill while working aboard the motor vessel Atlas.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.
