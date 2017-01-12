171201-N-YF227-009
BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 1, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) participate in an egress training drill. The drill prepares Sailors to evacuate from a space during an emergency where visibility is obscured or lighting is reduced. John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Ford/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 15:14
|Photo ID:
|3990618
|VIRIN:
|171201-N-YF227-009
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|694.08 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors participate in egress training. [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 William Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT