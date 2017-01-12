John C. Stennis Sailor carves fruit

171201-N-BR087-038

BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 1, 2017) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Pamintuan, form San Diego, carves fruit in the aft galley aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole C. Pielop/Released)

