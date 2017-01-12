171201-N-BR087-004

BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 1, 2017) Culinary Specialist Seaman Crystal Boucher, from Colonial Heights, Virginia, hangs holiday decorations in the aft galley aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole C. Pielop/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 15:14 Photo ID: 3990612 VIRIN: 171201-N-BR087-004 Resolution: 2722x4089 Size: 894.14 KB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, John C. Stennis Sailor decorates [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.