    Herald of terror [Image 1 of 4]

    Herald of terror

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Scott Jackson 

    17th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Alejandro Ganster, 17th Training Group commander, talks with Dr. Yahya Michot, Hartford Seminary professor, and Anthony Celso, Angelo State University professor of security studies, after a panel discussion on ISIS at the Base Theater on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. Michot and Celso gave separate lectures on Islamic extremism, specifically the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and then sat together and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Scott Jackson/Released)

    Herald of terror

    stuff
    ISIS

