Herald of terror

U.S. Air Force Capt. Iskandar Atajanow, 17th Training Wing chaplain, hosts the panel discussion for Dr. Yahya Michot, Hartford Seminary professor, and Anthony Celso, Angelo State University professor of security studies, answering questions from the crowd about Islamic extremism at the Base Theater on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. Michot and Celso gave separate lectures on Islamic extremism, specifically the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and then sat together and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Scott Jackson/Released)

