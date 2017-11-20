The audience for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant panel discussion at the Base Theater on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. After the lectures, the panel opened to questions. All questions asked were about Islamic extremism, specifically the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and the future of Islamic extremism in the West. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Scott Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 14:08 Photo ID: 3990383 VIRIN: 171120-F-HF287-0009 Resolution: 3204x2132 Size: 3.41 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Herald of terror [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Scott Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.