    Herald of terror [Image 4 of 4]

    Herald of terror

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Scott Jackson 

    17th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    The audience for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant panel discussion at the Base Theater on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. After the lectures, the panel opened to questions. All questions asked were about Islamic extremism, specifically the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and the future of Islamic extremism in the West. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Scott Jackson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 14:08
    Photo ID: 3990383
    VIRIN: 171120-F-HF287-0009
    Resolution: 3204x2132
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herald of terror [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Scott Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

