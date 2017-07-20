The Unexplainable NASIC Public Affairs Group

This image was designed as a Public Affairs internal promotional presentation product for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH.



The concept of the image was a “tongue and cheek” way to visually depict the current atmosphere of the PA team and the complex job of publishing material in a classified intelligence environment. First is the comic book layout and design of the material which is referencing the X-Men comic series and represents the uncanny ability of the team’s correspondence to develop and publish. Second is the introduction of the mysterious Threat Visualization team which is referring to the collaboration of the two groups to create new and exciting products and dissemination techniques. Third is the background image of the NASIC building with the UFO’s flying above, which is referring to the Roswell UFO incident in 1947 that was subsequently taken to Hangar 18 at WPAFB, OH and further illustrates the high classified intelligence held within the building.

