(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NASIC Centennial - Desks 1917-1967-2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    NASIC Centennial - Desks 1917-1967-2017

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2017

    Photo by Justin Weisbarth 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    The image was created to show the progression of National Air and Space Intelligence Center employee’s analytical workstation throughout the century starting with 1917 to present day. The images show the different technologies used throughout the years to perform predictive intelligence to ensure the nation is at the cutting edge of understanding foreign threats to U.S. air and space operations. This was one of the many products uses for NASIC Centennial Celebration, held on Oct. 21, 2017.

    The layout and design of the product was intended to show the visual “glimpse” progression of a NASIC employee’s analytical workstation throughout the century; starting at year #1 in 1917 as the Foreign Data Section Engineering Division, continuing to year #50 in 1967 as the Foreign Technology Division, and culminating at year #100 in 2017 as NASIC. Each graphic is comprised of multiple elements including traditional photography (typewriters and keyboards), digitally created items (papers, photographs, and magazines), and 3D environmental elements created in Newtek Lightwave (desktops, chairs, floors).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 13:37
    Photo ID: 3990291
    VIRIN: 171017-F-HF064-001
    Resolution: 10800x3600
    Size: 15.45 MB
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASIC Centennial - Desks 1917-1967-2017 [Image 1 of 3], by Justin Weisbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Unexplainable NASIC Public Affairs Group
    NASIC Centennial - Desks 1947-1967-1987
    NASIC Centennial - Desks 1917-1967-2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Desks
    Centennial
    1967
    2017
    1917
    NASIC
    National Air and Space Intelligence Center
    Threat Visualization
    Threat Viz
    Workstations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT