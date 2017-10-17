NASIC Centennial - Desks 1917-1967-2017

The image was created to show the progression of National Air and Space Intelligence Center employee’s analytical workstation throughout the century starting with 1917 to present day. The images show the different technologies used throughout the years to perform predictive intelligence to ensure the nation is at the cutting edge of understanding foreign threats to U.S. air and space operations. This was one of the many products uses for NASIC Centennial Celebration, held on Oct. 21, 2017.



The layout and design of the product was intended to show the visual “glimpse” progression of a NASIC employee’s analytical workstation throughout the century; starting at year #1 in 1917 as the Foreign Data Section Engineering Division, continuing to year #50 in 1967 as the Foreign Technology Division, and culminating at year #100 in 2017 as NASIC. Each graphic is comprised of multiple elements including traditional photography (typewriters and keyboards), digitally created items (papers, photographs, and magazines), and 3D environmental elements created in Newtek Lightwave (desktops, chairs, floors).

