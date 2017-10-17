NASIC Centennial - Desks 1947-1967-1987

The image was created to show the progression of National Air and Space Intelligence Center employee’s analytical workstation. The images show the different technologies used throughout the years to perform predictive intelligence to ensure the nation is at the cutting edge of understanding foreign threats to U.S. air and space operations. This was one of the many products uses for NASIC Centennial Celebration, held on Oct. 21, 2017.



The layout and design of the product was intended to show progression of a National Air and Space Intelligence Center employee’s analytical workstation across a forty year period throughout the century; starting in 1947 as the Air Materiel Command Intelligence Department, continuing to 1967 as the Foreign Technology Division, and concluding in 1987 as Foreign Aerospace Science and Technology Center. This was one of the many products uses for NASIC Centennial Celebration, held on Oct. 21, 2017.

