NASIC Threat Visualization - Cannon Ball Bomb Submunitions

This image was created for the Threat Visualization production team located at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center Special Missions Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH .



This promotional Threat Visualization image was illustrate the mission of the team and present the concept of “A Picture Is Worth 1000 Words” to the analysts. The minimalistic approach to the text treatment and the mid-action sequence capture was created to invoke a feeling of intense threats and immediately promote the need to learn more about the system presented. The cannon ball bomb submunitions design was incorporated to refer back to the Threat Visualization Logo design in a spirited manner. The entire presentation is a 3D rendered scene created in Newtek Lightwave.

