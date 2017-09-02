(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASIC Threat Visualization - Cannon Ball Bomb Submunitions [Image 1 of 4]

    NASIC Threat Visualization - Cannon Ball Bomb Submunitions

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Justin Weisbarth 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    This image was created for the Threat Visualization production team located at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center Special Missions Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH .

    This promotional Threat Visualization image was illustrate the mission of the team and present the concept of “A Picture Is Worth 1000 Words” to the analysts. The minimalistic approach to the text treatment and the mid-action sequence capture was created to invoke a feeling of intense threats and immediately promote the need to learn more about the system presented. The cannon ball bomb submunitions design was incorporated to refer back to the Threat Visualization Logo design in a spirited manner. The entire presentation is a 3D rendered scene created in Newtek Lightwave.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 13:22
    Photo ID: 3990266
    VIRIN: 170209-F-HF064-001
    Resolution: 5120x2880
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASIC Threat Visualization - Cannon Ball Bomb Submunitions [Image 1 of 4], by Justin Weisbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Threats
    Promotional
    NASIC
    National Air and Space Intelligence Center
    Threat Visualization
    Threat Viz
    Cannonball Bomb
    Submunitions

