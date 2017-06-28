(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASIC Space Analysis Squadron - 60 Years in Space [Image 3 of 4]

    NASIC Space Analysis Squadron - 60 Years in Space

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2017

    Photo by Justin Weisbarth 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    Patch created for the Space Analysis Squadron team located at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH . The image was designed to show NASIC’s sixty years of satellite intelligence.

    First is the “60 Years in Space 1957 – 2017” text and the exterior “ring” that was a 3D element created in Newtek Lightwave. All the lettering and borders are highly reflective to correspond with the highly reflective material utilized for most satellites. Second is the Sputnik satellite in the mid-ground entering from the horizon as the starting point of satellite technology in 1957. Third is the Worldview satellite in the foreground, representing modern satellite technology that is surpassing Sputnik and exiting the boundaries of the patch. The exiting of the patch was designed to correspond with the slogan of the Space Analysis Squadron, ‘No Boundaries’.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASIC Space Analysis Squadron - 60 Years in Space [Image 1 of 4], by Justin Weisbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

